Vail Valley broker Sara Hoodicoff to co-chair session at Colorado Association of Realtors event

Sara Hoodicoff/courtesy photo

The Colorado Association of Realtors is holding its spring summit this week at the Four Seasons in Vail. Local broker Sara Hoodicoff will co-chair one of the meetings at the three-day event.

Hoodicoff, a broker with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, will co-chair a discussion for the group’s Global Committee. Hoodicoff has sold property in three countries and has earned the designation of Certified International Property Specialist.

According to a release, the session will help brokers create a business plan to help guide the state’s more than 30,000 Realtors with global transactions.

“I’m really excited to get Colorado on the map and share to the world why it’s such a great place to buy, and help locals obtain their international dream property,” Hoodicoff said.

More information about the summit is available on the event’s website .