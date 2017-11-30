Vail Valley brokers among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices top Q3 producers

VAIL — Two Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties broker teams and one individual broker have been named Top Producers in Colorado, and one office location has been named Top Producer in the region within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' network for the 2017 third quarter.

Adam Bartlett, in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Vail Village office, achieved first place in Colorado for Total Goss Commission Income. The Denton Team — Craig Denton, Kyle Denton, Kevin Denton and Laura Howe — achieved second place in Colorado for Total Gross Commission Income.

The Slaughter Team — Laurie Slaughter and Scooter Slaughter — in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Gypsum office, achieved second place in Colorado for Total Residential Units sold. Berkshire Hathaway's Vail Village office location achieved first place in the Western Region for Total Gross Commission Income.

"We had a very active market in the third quarter and these top-producing brokers and offices represented their clients and our organization at the highest level," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "I am thrilled for our award winners and all our brokers for their success last quarter and throughout the year."

Adam Bartlett can be contacted at the Vail Village office, or at 970-476-2100 or Adam@VailHomeSpecialist.com.

Craig Denton can be contacted at 970-393-2154 or Craig@VailDenton.com.

Kyle Denton can be contacted at 970-393-2154 or Kyle@VailDenton.com.

Kevin Denton can be reached at 970-306-9330 or Kevin@VailDenton.com.

Laura Howe can be contacted at 970-376-2306 or Laura@VailDenton.com.

Laurie Slaughter and Scooter Slaughter can be contacted at 970-471-0108 or 970-471-0645 respectively or Laurie@bhhsvail.net and Scooter@bhhsvail.net.

The Vail Village office is located at 225 Wall Street in Vail and can be reached at 970-476-0476.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, which is independently owned and operated, became a member the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in 2013. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties was founded in 1971, has seven Vail Valley office locations, 100 brokers and a property management and vacation rental office.