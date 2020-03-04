Vail Valley business not yet affected by coronavirus fear

While public health officials are preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak, there are no confirmed cases in Colorado.

VAIL — When it comes to the latest strain of coronavirus — COVID-19 — there’s no need to panic. But precautions are wise.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Vail Town Council, Town Manager Scott Robson told the board that he’s been meeting regularly with town staff for updates on the spread of the virus.

“It is serious — we’re beginning to have conversations about minor changes in operations.

Those changes include parking transactions and cleanliness in the town’s public restrooms.

“We want to be out in front of the curve, and follow best practices,” Robson said.

With that in mind, there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado. But anxiety over the virus is spreading to athletics and other events.

NBA players have been advised not to high-five fans. Japan’s professional baseball league has banned fans from preseason games.

Locally, fears over the virus haven’t yet had an effect on group business.

The Vail Valley Partnership, the Vail Valley’s chamber of commerce, has a group booking division. Partnership CEO Chris Romer said that division is still booking group meetings for the summer and fall.

Many of those groups still to book this year come from the Front Range, Romer said.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Romer said. “But there are no cancellations, to my knowledge.”

In the meantime, the Partnership’s website is sharing the latest information from state and national health officials.

Stressing that he doesn’t want to minimize the potential impact of the virus, Romer added that “It’s also important for us not to panic.”

Romer encouraged local businesses to do some contingency planning in case the virus does have an effect on visitation to the valley.

“Our (advice) is to be diligent and follow the lead of public health,” he said.

