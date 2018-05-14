Vail Valley Business Women Talk Organization at Sauce on the Creek

On Wednesday, May 9, a group of Vail Valley Business Women gathered together at Sauce on the Creek in Avon to learn organizational skills from certified professional organizer Sarah Buckwalter, who has owned an organizing business in Boston and moved to the Vail Valley five years ago for the active lifestyle. Now she is helping people get organized here and trains organizers at her company OrganizingU.com.

Buckwalter gave the group some great, practical advice to take home.

"Focus on one area at a time, avoid interruptions, be prepared with supplies like boxes and bins, markers, scissors, file folders, cleaning supplies and a label maker," Buckwalter said.

She advises to sort things into keep, donate and throw away piles.

"Decluttering is the most important part of the organization process.The first step in any organizing process no matter what space you are organizing is to declutter," she said. "If you don't declutter you are just rearranging piles. When assessing your items, ask yourself three questions; do I need it, do I use it, and do I love it? If you don't answer a resounding 'yes' to those questions, then it is probably not something that you need anymore."

Buckwalter suggested that instead of keeping all of your children's original artwork, try taking photos of the artwork, scanning them and storing the images digitally. Consigning your clothing and donating to charities are other ways to decrease the clutter while recycling.

Vail Valley Business Women president Lori Gleason thanked Sauce on the Creek for hosting the group and reminded attendees about upcoming committee member opportunities. Tricia Swenson introduced Sauce on the Creek's chef Michael Irwin who is a longtime local chef and wowed the crowd with a delicious Italian family-style dinner.

We also heard from private chef Allyson Stephens, who is known for her innovated meal prep for camping and road trips, interactive dinners and her personal chef services for any small event, including wedding and baby showers. Check out the Season to Taste website, http://www.seasontotasteco.com, for her cooking and baking summer camps for children ages 5 through 13 where she will take the kids on culinary adventures.

For more information on Vail Valley Business Women's membership, events and news, visit http://www.vvbw.org.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.