Vail Valley Business Women will hold membership event Wednesday, Sept. 12

VAIL — Vail Valley Business Women will hold its Membership Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Doubletree by Hilton in Vail. The open house gives business-minded women the chance to learn about the organization's membership benefits.

"Vail Valley Business Women offers more than business networking and social interaction," said Laura Waniuk, board president. "It also offers educational opportunities for women in all levels of their careers. We encourage and participate in community involvement, including Pink Vail or hosting a toy drive for Bright Future Foundation."

Vail Valley Business Women celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017 and was granted 501c(3) nonprofit status this summer. Since 2013, Vail Valley Business Women has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to female Eagle County graduates who intend to study business at two- or four-year colleges.

"Our mission is to support the advancement and future growth of professional women in the Vail Valley, including fundraising for our scholarship program," said Lori Gleason, past president. "Receiving our nonprofit status provides us with new avenues to fund raise for our mission, including eligibility for funding sources like grants."

The Vail Valley Business Women Membership Open House is open to all women. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes a raffle drawing, appetizers and a cash bar with drink specials. Attendees are asked to donate $10, and a majority portion will benefit the Vail Valley Business Women Scholarship Fund. For more information or to register, go to http://www.vvbw.org.