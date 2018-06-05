Vail Valley Centura Health patients can now get health records on their iPhones

ENGLEWOOD — Centura Health now supports Health Records on iPhone, which brings together Centura Health hospitals, Colorado Health Neighborhoods, ER and Urgent Care Centers and the existing Apple Health app to make it easy for patients to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose.

Centura Health's network includes individuals, families, and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas.

Previously, patients' medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider's website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach and created Health Records based on "Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources," a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

Patients will now have medical information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode.

For more information on Health Records on iPhone, go to http://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/.