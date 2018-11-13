Vail Valley CenturyLink customers report internet outages due to line cut

This story will be updated.

EAGLE COUNTY — CenturyLink internet customers from Edwards to Dotsero reported service outages beginning in the late afternoon of Monday, Nov. 12. The outages lasted through the late morning of Tuesday, Nov. 13.

A post on the Eagle County Classifieds Facebook page asking about the extent of outages drew responses from customers throughout the CenturyLink service area in the valley — Edwards to Dotsero. Some customers in Eagle and Gypsum reported they still had service. Most others reported a service outage.

In an emailed statement Tuesday morning, company spokeswoman Francie Dudrey wrote, "The CenturyLink network is currently experiencing a service disruption due to a fiber cut, which is affecting customers… Ensuring the reliability of our network and communications services is our primary concern, and we are dedicated to minimizing customer impact during an outage. Our technicians are working to restore services."

As of late morning Tuesday, the company's automated repair-report telephone service stated the company expected service to be restored by 4 p.m.

CenturyLink provides communications services to residential, business, wholesale and governmental customers in Colorado and the United States.

The company offers virtual private network data network services; ethernet services; internet protocol services as well as satellite digital television services.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers across the U.S.