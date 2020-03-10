Vail Valley Charitable Fund, local breast cancer group join forces to aid residents

After 25 years of operating as an independent nonprofit, the Vail Breast Cancer Group will now continue under the wing of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

The breast cancer group’s mission is to help men and women in Eagle County who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The group’s efforts have included providing those diagnosed with a $500 check for a “Day-to-Play” as well as the gift of a “Shine On Bag” filled with comforting items including a robe, book and several products to encourage the healing process.

Over the years, the Vail Breast Cancer Group has donated over $1 million to Vail Health for much of the diagnostic equipment used at the Shaw Regional Cancer Center, sponsored Hike, Wine and Dine numerous times to support the Jack’s Place healing house, and has financially assisted many who have been unable to pay for diagnostic tests and/or additional treatment. The group also made a substantial donation to the building fund for the Shaw Regional Cancer Center.

“When Patti Weinstein and I founded the Vail Breast Cancer Group, we chose to keep the money raised to help only those in Eagle County,” said Brenda Himelfarb, group chair and co-founder. “It was very important to us that the money stay locally to support our neighbors in their time of need. In fact, the entire volunteer board functions collaboratively with no paid executive director.”

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. Over the past 24 years, the organization has grown significantly, having raised and distributed $8.2 million to over 1,700 families in our community.

On average, the charitable fund every year provides 50 individuals and families with assistance to help make ends meet while undergoing treatment or recovery from a range of medical conditions. Also beneath the Vail Valley Charitable Fund umbrella is Eagle County Smiles, a program that provides low- to no-cost dental care for uninsured children aged birth through 18.

“The mission of the Vail Breast Cancer Group to help locals in need syncs perfectly with the goals and direction of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund,” said charitable fund founder and chair Rohn Robbins. “Over the last 24 years, we have been provided substantial assistance to those in our community who have found themselves in financial stress owing to a serious medical condition. The (breast cancer group) joining forces with the (charitable fund) will permit us to expand our granting to breast cancer patients in need in our community. We look forward to this great and productive association.”

For more information, contact Vail Valley Charitable Fund Executive Director Brooke Skjonsby at brooke@vvcf.org or 970-524-1480.