Vail Valley Charitable Fund names Brooke Skjonsby new executive director

VAIL — A new hand will guide the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

The board of directors announced that Brooke Skjonsby is the new executive director of the local nonprofit organization. Skjonsby has served as a board member for four years.

"I am both humbled and honored to assume the role of Vail Valley Charitable Fund's executive director," Skjonsby said. "We truly are all about heart, thanks to the amazingly generous locals, volunteers and board members who dedicate their time, energy and donations to provide us with the opportunity to give back to locals suffering from a medical crisis, thus creating a financial setback for them and their families."

Skjonsby is a Kansas native but said her heart is in the Rocky Mountains. She moved to Colorado after graduating high school and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder.

She worked as communications director for the Eagle County school district for 6 1/2 years. She joined the Vail Resorts team in August 2012, where she was marketing manager for Vail Mountain.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund began 21 years ago with a fundraiser for Cindy Nash, a young mother with esophageal cancer.

The organization provides assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness.

The organization has raised and distributed $7 million to approximately 1,400 families in the community since it was founded in 1996, around 70 families every year. The majority of donations come from individuals and businesses in the valley.

