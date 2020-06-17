Vail Valley Charitable Fund to launch LG Tour de Eagle Mountain Bike Ride on July 10
Fun ride will kick off festivities for the 12th annual LG Tri and eighth annual Kids LG Tri on July 11
The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is pleased to announce the first LG Tour de Eagle Mountain Bike Ride on Friday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Mountain Recreation Eagle Pool & Ice Rink in Eagle.
As part of the 12th annual LG Tri and eighth annual Kids LG Tri on July 11, the celebration kicks off on Friday, July 10, with registration, music, food, beverages and a silent auction preview — and this year, a mountain bike ride.
The ride will begin at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink at 5:30 pm and include two different ride options — Boneyard or Haymaker. This is not a competition, just a fun ride for a great cause, and caters to all levels and abilities. A huge thanks to Hardscrabble Trails Coalition for their support with this event.
There is a suggested donation of $15, which includes the mountain bike ride, music, food and Bonfire beer! Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided as well. All proceeds go to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local organization created in 1996 to assist individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness.
To register, sign up to volunteer or for more information on the 2020 LG Tri or Tour de Eagle Mountain Bike Ride, visit http://www.lgtri.com.
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is the presenting sponsor of the event. Other sponsors include Alpine Bank, Anthem Blue Cross, Architecture Engineering Consultants, Axis Sports Medicine, Calvary Chapel, Comerford Insurance, Eagle Ranch Association, Gallegos Corporation, Town of Eagle, S&H Roofing, Main Street Grill, Moes BBQ, Mountain Pedaler, Mountain Recreation, Vail Resorts Epic Promise, Vail Honeywagon, Bonfire Brewing, KZYR, United Way, Vail Valley Cares, Vail Daily, Xerox High Country Copiers and Rocky Mountain Reprographics.
