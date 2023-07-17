Vail Valley chef helps YouthPower365 provide 11,000 meals for kids

Executive Chef Santosh Koradi of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek has donated his time and expertise throughout YouthPower365's Future Leaders Camp, which concluded July 14.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

This summer, the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 team is not just impacting local students with learning and fun across the valley, but in the kitchen as well. The organization took on the job of providing 11,000 meals in its Future Leaders Camp for incoming students in grades one through eight. The camp was a partnership with Eagle County School District to help prevent the summer “academic slide.”

“We want youth to get excited about learning, so they are ready to jumpstart their potential in the Fall,” said Sara Amberg, YouthPower365’s executive director. “And they need a healthy, fresh lunch to grow. We can’t nurture young minds and hearts without filling their bellies, too.”

This is where Santosh Koradi, the executive chef of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, has donated his time and expertise. He devised a menu, helped identify ingredients, and volunteered to cook meals two hours a day, five days a week, throughout the four-week camp (which ended July 14). And lunch — from fresh watermelon to chicken burrito bowls to steamed veggies — is a big hit with the kids.

“It’s amazing to see kids try new food, and then come back for seconds! They can fill their plates with as much as they want and need to learn. For some, this might be the most important meal of the day,” said Maria Diaz Nodaro, the senior manager of expanded learning for YouthPower365. “Even the instructors and parents love it!”

Students from Eagle Valley Middle School and Gypsum Creek Middle School have been under the tutelage of Santosh Koradi, the executive chef of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, who is instilling more than just cooking techniques. Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Inspiring others through his talent isn’t new to Chef Koradi. He helped YouthPower365 pilot a new Culinary Club for middle schoolers this past spring, which gave over 30 local middle-school students interested in food and cooking a good taste of the world outside their classroom.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The kids are super energetic, and some of them have really good talents,” said Koradi, who was born in India and has now worked as a chef in eight different countries. “A chef can travel anywhere in the world, but not everybody can just travel the world.”

Students from Eagle Valley Middle School and Gypsum Creek Middle School have been under the tutelage of Koradi, who is instilling more than just cooking techniques.

“They know one side of the story of a restaurant and all of the beauty, but they don’t know the other side of the story,” Koradi said, putting an emphasis on more than cooking with the students by teaching them about menu creation, costs and gross profits, operating systems and everything that goes into being a great chef. “Some kids have really great ideas, and they really have a great talent. It’s not just about cooking, though. When they have the passion, that’s what they need to learn — there’s just so many things to be taught.”

And who better for local students to learn from than Koradi, who started his culinary career 18 years ago and likes to share his personal journey with the Culinary Club participants. Prior to landing at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek in 2021, Koradi was a chef in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Bahamas and other kitchens around the world.

In addition to the culinary and industry knowledge being passed on, students are experiencing other social benefits of being in the Culinary Club.

“The Culinary Club has made a significant impact on engagement with some of our students in such a short time,” said Neucasha Greene, a counselor at Gypsum Creek Middle School. “Students who have struggled with social awkwardness and being disconnected have been blossoming and becoming more outspoken and shown focus on learning and doing. Students are able to directly link the skills they learn with their real world and showed a strong sense of pride in their accomplishments at the first Family Dinner event.”

In addition to the culinary classes, the Young Professionals Culinary Club also cooks together weekly and shares recipes, hosts two family dinners, takes one field trip and more, including families coming in as guest chefs to teach students how to prepare a meal for their family.

“It’s way beyond just how to cook,” Koradi said. “In my time helping them, it’s been really fun.”

Erika Valencia, an Eagle Valley Middle School Spanish teacher, is seeing first-hand the impact on her students.

“Two students from the culinary club who didn’t have any after-school activity and had difficulties talking to other students, connecting with teachers, and had one or two friends or no friends at all, are improving their social skills and they are now becoming part of a group of friends,” she said.

“We are incredibly grateful for Chef Koradi and all he’s doing to help achieve YouthPower365’s mission of supporting youth and families every step of the way,” Amberg said. “Chef Koradi is not only an amazing chef, but a mentor for students and our hero this summer! We couldn’t give students the experiences they deserve without him.”

YouthPower365 is a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation. To learn more or support YouthPower365’s mission, either financially or through volunteering, visit YouthPower365.org . To volunteer, visit YouthPower365.org/summer-help .