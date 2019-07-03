Vail Valley community access TV will cover Vail’s July 4 parade

High Five Access Media will broadcast the Vail America Days parade both on local cable channel 5 and on line.

Join High Five Access Media for live coverage of the Vail America Days Parade.

The local community access television station will be live from Lionshead with a short pre-show beginning at 10:30 a.m. The parade is estimated to start rolling into Lionshead — the end of the parade route — at about 10:45 a.m. There will be commentary from microphone controller Tony Mauro.

This year’s parade honors the 10th Mountain Division, whose soldiers were instrumental in the creation of the ski industry and continue to serve our country today. Viewers can watch live on local cable Channel 5 or in high definition on Live on Five at http://www.highfivemedia.org, as well as on Roku and Apple TV. Subsequent replays will play on cable and the web and also will be available on demand on the High Five website.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access television station that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online.

The organization covers local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. The organization also provides low-cost video production services to Eagle County nonprofits, so these organizations can advocate for their causes on local television, the internet and social media.

For more information, go to http://www.highfivemedia.org.