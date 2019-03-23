Vail Valley construction season will be a busy one

The Eagle River Park is expected to be complete by May.

EAGLE COUNTY — There used to be two seasons in Eagle County: winter and construction.

That old saw isn’t really true any more — building through the winter requires only the sufficient application of money. Still, spring is when projects tend to get started, or begun in earnest.

Make no mistake, this story is going to miss something, perhaps a few somethings. But here’s a look at, with luck, most of the projects that are either under construction, or relatively far along in their reviews by local governments.

Eagle County

According to county planner Ben Gerdes, here’s what’s either under construction or ready to roll in unincorporated Eagle County. All of these are in Edwards.

• 6 West: This project has 120 apartment units. The town of Vail has purchased a number of deed restrictions at the site, and Eagle County helped the developers (with water rights)

• Stillwater: This development will create 21 affordable housing units for Eagle River Water & Sanitation District employees.

• Fox Hollow: This project of 87 units has been approved, but construction hasn’t begun.

• Most Edwards residents have already noticed construction of the roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and the Edwards Interstate 70 spur road. The roundabout is a joint project between Eagle County, the Edwards Metropolitan District and the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project will take much of the year, although the roundabout is expected to be functionally complete in the coming weeks.

Avon

There’s a lot going on in Avon, particularly in the realm of public projects. Interim Town Manager Preston Neill sent a fairly extensive list topped by one substantial private project.

• Colorado World Resorts: The project, just east of the Ascent condos, is an 81-unit condo project.

Public projects include:

• Road work: This year’s work includes street resurfacing and maintenance.

• A potential project is the construction of on-street parking along West Benchmark Road from Avon Station to Mikaela Way.

• A trail will be built from Riverfront Lane to the Eagle Valley Trail near Lake Street.

• The town will install concrete sidewalk on West Beaver Creek Road across the railroad right of way.

• Beaver Creek Boulevard streetscape improvement work will resume on April 15. The project will at times require temporary lane closures or one-way traffic.

• Avon Whitewater Park repair project: The park is now under renovation. Work includes maintenance to three whitewater features near the Avon Road bridge. The features need to be updated to make them more effective for kayakers and other boaters. The work includes relocating and resetting about 550 tons of boulders in the channel. The project is expected to be finished by the end of March.

• Nottingham Road debris flow study and implementation: After large rain storms, the runoff moves large amounts of mud and debris onto Nottingham Road, overwhelming the ditches and closing the road. The project has included a study analyzing the drainage and proposing remediation options. Work will be done this year, which will reduce the amount of sediment on the road.

Eagle

In the public sphere, the town has a handful of active and continuing projects. Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter sent a list:

• A new water treatment plant — scheduled to go online in September of 2020 — will expand the town’s potable water supply by 2.5 million gallons per day in the first phase. Future expansion could add another 2.5 million gallons per day to the capacity. The town’s current capacity is 4.3 million gallons per day.

• The Eagle River Park, funded by a voter-approved sales tax, has a scheduled grand opening of May 24. In-stream work is complete on the park, with “upland park” construction going on now.

• The town is working on plans to redevelop the Grand Avenue corridor, with economic development in mind. The plan has been made more feasible by the U.S. Highway “devolution,” which passed responsibility for the highway from the Colorado Department of Transportation to the towns of Eagle and Gypsum.

In the private realm, there are three big projects currently being evaluated.

• The Reserve at Hockett Gulch is proposed for 30 acres roughly on the southwest side of the Brush Creek Road roundabout on the west end of town. The proposal is for 500 residential units and up to 30,000 square feet of commercial space. At the project’s most recent town hearing before the Eagle Town Board, developers asked the town to waive $3 million in water fees. The town board is still reviewing the request.

• While first approved in 2014, the Haymeadow subdivision is under review by the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission. The project as proposed — roughly near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink — would bring up to 837 dwelling units, a school parcel and a fire station parcel.

• The Red Mountain Ranch project is roughly along the Eagle River on the east side of town. Developers are asking to annex 130 acres into town. The proposal calls for 153 residential units and some commercial uses.That proposal is being reviewed by the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission.

Gypsum

There’s a lot going on in Gypsum, both in the private and public sectors. Here’s a look at part of the list sent by town manager Jeremy Rietmann:

• The most notable public project is the Cooley Mesa Road roundabout. That work has begun in earnest, and people who use the road can expect some delays and detours.

• Improvements to the “broken bridge” adjacent to the Rittenhouse building. Work may include cosmetic work, picnic tables, a fence, grading the parking area and acquisition of an easement for boat ramp parking.

• The town is working on redevelopment and site design for the property at the Interstate 70 interchange. The town recently purchased the Gypsum Grill property and is working with the owner of both the Shell station and an adjacent land owner on planning for the property.

• The town this year will install a small hydroelectric plant capable of powering about 100 homes. The town will sell the power produced to Holy Cross Energy.

• The town is working with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to provide additional camping options west of Gypsum along the Eagle River, and at the town-owned LEDE Reservoir.

Private development projects include:

• Improvements at the River Dance RV Resort.

• Residential projects at Mountain Gateway and Siena Lake.

• The town is working with land owner Scott Green on an annexation plan for his property at the base of Cottonwood Pass. The proposal is to split the 36-acre parcel into 10 residential lots.

• The town is also working on a proposal by Eagle County Schools and Habitat for Humanity for 12 units in six buildings. The project is near Red Hill Elementary School.

Vail

At this point, the major private projects are both under construction: the Solar Vail apartments and the Mountain View Residences, which will combine both condos and free-market rental units to a site just east of the Vail Village parking structure.

There’s a long list of public projects, including:

• Interstate 70 Exit 180 landscape completion.

• Bridge Road bridge replacement.

• Bridge Road boat launch.

• Roundabout lighting replacement in West Vail.

• Stephens Park safety improvements.

• Slifer Fountain replacement in Vail Village.

• Lionshead lower stair replacement near Moe’s Bar B Que.

• Vail Transit Center bus ramp replacement.

• Gore Valley Trail bridge repairs near the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District offices.

• Building a shelter at Ford Park.

