Vail Valley Crypto Club to hold first meeting Thursday

The Vail Valley Crypto Club will bring people together to better understand the world of cryptocurrency.

Dreamstime Stock Images

A new club is being established in the valley to discuss all things cryptocurrency. Whether you are an existing crypto enthusiast, or have no experience with the industry and are looking to gain a better understanding of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and nonfungible tokens, the Vail Valley Crypto Club is the place for you.

Dylan Bradley, a local marketing consultant who splits time between Denver and the valley, is the founder of the Vail Valley Crypto Club. Bradley began learning about cryptocurrency during the pandemic last year, and is now planning to launch his own crypto company in the near future.

“It’s something that I had heard about so many times over the years and have just always ignored, because I’ve been too busy or too focused on something else, or thought it was a scam and whatnot,” Bradley said. “Over the pandemic, I finally took the time to actually learn about it, and the more I learned, the more intrigued I became.”

As he delved deeper into his own research, Bradley began looking around the valley for ways to connect with other people who were engaging in the crypto space. When he did not find any groups or clubs dedicated to the subject, he decided to create one himself.

“One of the biggest hurdles of crypto is the educational component,” Bradley said. “It can be very overwhelming for someone who’s new to it, and so the more educational avenues that are out there, the more people can understand it, the more people will be able to see the growth potential and navigate the space, and the less fear and uncertainty they’ll have.”

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

The inaugural meeting of the Vail Valley Crypto Club is set to take place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits in Vail Village. Tickets to the event are $25 a person, which includes founders-level membership, a print copy of “The Bitcoin Standard” and a drink.

The inaugural meeting will be held at the 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits tasting room in Vail Village.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits

Bradley plans to hold club meetings once a month, and possibly increase to once every two weeks depending on the interest of participants. The first meeting will go over the basics of crypto for anyone who is new to the space, and will outline a road map for the future of the club.

Bradley hopes that by creating a physical club that facilitates personal connections and interactions, it will help bring the often abstract world of cryptocurrency into a more tangible and accessible form.

“You can find just about anything on the internet, but it helps to tie things to the real world and meet people face to face that have experience,” Bradley said. “It also helps with trust, because when you physically meet people and become their peers, it can give you a lot more confidence that what you’re looking at isn’t some weird thing that only exists on the internet but is actually something that exists in real life.”

The club will also delve into non-fungible tokens, and each of the attendees will receive an NFT that is unique to the Vail Valley Crypto Club.

“What it allows you to do is tokenize different membership elements of the club and then give special rewards and incentives to people who hold those NFTs,” Bradley said. “So as the club grows, the members have all these badges of membership, and hopefully we can establish partnerships with local businesses so that there can be some utility added to holding that membership token in the future.”

Engaging local businesses in cryptocurrency is another of Bradley’s objectives for the club.

“One of my goals is not only to bring together people to talk about crypto, but also to educate businesses on how they can utilize the growing industry of crypto — how they can accept payments, how they can use it to get more customers in, or provide another unique experience to their clients,” Bradley said. “Who knows, maybe the valley can become a crypto valley. With the amount of people that come in and out of here, to also have it be a warm and welcoming place for crypto, I think that’d be pretty neat.”

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite under the event title “Vail Valley Crypto Club” or can be purchased at the door with cash or (of course) cryptocurrency.