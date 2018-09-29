Vail Valley Extended Learning conference moved from 2018 to November 2019

AVON — YouthPower365 has announced new dates for the PwrHrs Extended Learning Conference. Presented by YouthPower365 with support from National Afterschool Association and Afterschool Alliance, the education conference will focus on the after-school and summertime education issues, with a special focus on rural and resort communities.

The event will now take place Nov. 13-15, 2019, at the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek. Registration is open at conference.youthpower365.org. The conference was first scheduled for November of this year.

"We've seen strong interest in bringing rural and resort communities together to share information on this important topic, but we've also heard that we need to provide more lead time for regional and national educators and leaders to plan their attendance," said Melisa Rewold-Thuon, Executive Director of YouthPower365. "After careful consideration and discussion with our partners and keynote speakers, we all agree that changing the date to November of 2019 will maximize the opportunity to attend."

The conference will feature work-sessions and speaker engagements from notable educators including Jodi Grant, Executive Director of the Afterschool Alliance, Carrie Morgridge, Vice President of the Morgridge Family Foundation, and Gina Warner, CEO of the National Afterschool Alliance, along with workshops that will give small communities the tools they need to create big results in this critical area of education.

For more information, visit conference.youthpower365.org.