Vail Valley Foundation names Glen Newhart its new vice president of development

AVON — The Vail Valley Foundation recently announced Glen Newhart as its new vice president of development.

Newhart is a Pennsylvania native and a 20-plus year leader in the field of nonprofit fundraising. He joins the Vail Valley Foundation at a time of growth for the organization, which recently completed an active summer and is now ramping up for its annual Birds of Prey World Cup race week in Beaver Creek.

"We are very pleased to welcome Glen to our talented team at the Vail Valley Foundation," said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. "He has an exceptional skill set and more than two decades of proven success as a sophisticated nonprofit professional and leader. He will help us usher in a new era for our annual fund, and planned giving and endowment strategies across our mission of arts, athletics and education. Glen will be an excellent fit with the culture and disposition of our unique community."

Newhart comes to the Vail Valley from Helena, Montana, by way of Southern California, where he has served as president of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation since 2014.

Newhart cites his time in Montana and a lifelong love of adventure as major reasons why he pursued the opportunity to join the Vail Valley Foundation. Along with his wife, Veronica, and their children, Newhart has actively pursued avenues that would return him to the Rocky Mountains while also allowing for exciting opportunities in his field.

"For our family, the mountains represent a special connection," Newhart said. "This opportunity is incredible. To see the profound difference the Vail Valley Foundation makes in this community, and to be a part of that, is something I very much look forward to."

Recommended Stories For You

Newhart said his family was supportive of the move, as well. On a recent visit, one of his children said Colorado "felt like home." He added that all his family are avid outdoor enthusiasts, love snowsports and look forward to becoming part of the Vail Valley community.

For more information, go to http://www.vvf.org.