Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy

Sierra Adams begins her new role as vice president of philanthropy for the Vail Valley Foundation on January 16.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981.

“Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within the VVF. We could not be more pleased that Sierra has accepted this important role for our organization,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation, in a news release. “Sierra has great presence, is a thoughtful leader, and cares deeply about the work of our organization and our role in the community.”

Adams was previously the director of grant development for the VVF, where she led a significant increase in grant funding and orchestrated a series of improvements in the grant processes. The grants director role, Imhof said, requires a deep understanding not only of the organization itself but of the greater needs of the community that the Vail Valley Foundation serves.

“I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to help lead the VVF as it continues to raise quality of life for everyone through our work in arts, athletics, and education,” Adams said. “There are exciting initiatives on the horizon, and much to celebrate as our venues, events, and programs elevate to new heights in the post-pandemic era. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to ensuring our organization has the support, both now and into the future, needed to help our community thrive.”

Adams, who is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an experienced nonprofit professional who joined the Vail Valley Foundation team in 2020 after a decade working in development and fundraising on the East Coast. Most recently, Adams held grant director and major gift positions at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and Philadelphia Ballet (previously known as Pennsylvania Ballet).

Adams said she has a passion for running, camping, skiing, and a love of the performing arts.

“The community of the Eagle River Valley is truly remarkable, and I feel lucky every day to call this place home. I immediately connected with the community, its mountains, and its people, and am looking forward to deepening those ties for this exceptional organization,” Adams said.

Adams lives with her husband in Eagle, and officially begins her new role with the company on Jan. 16, 2023.

For more information about the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, visit vvf.org .