Vail Valley Foundation seeking ‘new blood’ for Talon Crew at Birds of Prey

BEAVER CREEK — Applications are now being accepted for volunteer positions as Beaver Creek prepares to host the Birds of Prey World Cup ski races Nov. 23-Dec. 2.

The "Talon Crew" volunteer course crew is world-renowned for their role in elevating ski racing to new heights at the annual Birds of Prey event. Find out if you're right for the Crew at http://www.taloncrew.com.

"There's a reason we are ranked No. 1 overall on the World Cup tour by an independent survey of athletes and coaches, and that reason is the Talon Crew," said Tom Boyd, director of PR and communications for the Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event each year.

"The Talon Crew has developed a legacy that has put them on the map worldwide," Boyd said. "Now the time has come where we need some new blood. We need some young guns out there to take part in this incredible tradition, build the world's best race course and then enjoy the good times, good barbecue and build those lifelong friendships that are born of the Talon Crew experience."

'There's a ton you can learn'

Talon Crew volunteers will enjoy a front row seat to all the action and will also receive an official jacket and hat, an 11-day lift ticket, breakfast, lunch and access to the free "social" tent daily, plus the volunteer party including giveaways.

"We have people from all over ski country coming in to take part in this crew — coaches, racers or ski fans from around the country," Boyd said. "It's the Top Gun organization for ski race course prep, so there's a ton you can learn and take back to your hometown slopes."

"Talon Crew is also the reason we have such a strong legacy in the United States for creating the best-of-the-best race courses. It's time for the next generation of crew members to step up and help us take this history into the next era, and carry this knowledge to other courses around the United States."

Volunteers are asked for a minimum commitment of four, eight-hour shifts. These do not need to be consecutive days. All volunteers must complete the online application. Race days are usually the first to close, and the greatest area of need is volunteers on the Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. Early course build days do count toward your days volunteered, but the early crew positions are only for volunteers with three or more years of Talon Crew experience. Lodging is not included.