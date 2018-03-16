Vail Valley Foundation’s Girl PowHER Fashion Show event helps empower young women in Eagle County

For information, go to youthpower365.org or call 970-777-2015.

VAIL — If you're going to do good, it's good to look good doing it.

On Friday, March 9, YouthPower365's Girl PowHER fashion show transformed the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort in Lionshead Village into a dazzling runway inspired by New York Fashion Week, with high-end looks modeled by local celebrities. DJ Erin Stereo created the soundtrack, while styles for men and women from Garbarini, Gorsuch, Grey Salt, Odd Molly and Perch debuted on the catwalk.

The event raised more than $150,000 for YouthPower365's Girl PowHER Programming. The program is unique to middle and high school-age girls and strives to empower each participant mentally, emotionally and physically in order to promote school and community engagement, ensuring every girl reaches her full potential.

PowHER up for success

The fashion show dovetails into YouthPower365's Girl PowHER's next event, PowHER Up for Success, a Minute Mentor program, Thursday, April 5, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

At that event, young women and volunteer mentors will discuss what success means for them. The night will include mini-sessions on dressing professionally, make-up and hair tutorials, networking opportunities, a job expo to learn about career options in Eagle County and dinner.

Recommended Stories For You

YouthPower365 is seeking professional women in Eagle County to become a Minute Mentor. Apply and learn more at youthpower365.org.