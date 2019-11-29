Vail Valley Getaway, Moving Mountains strike a deal

Moving Mountains, specialists in luxury home management, vacation rentals and catered chalet offerings for skiers and visitors to Colorado, has expanded into the Vail Valley. With an established portfolio of over 100 residences in Steamboat Springs, the company now offers luxury lodging at Vail, Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch.

Moving Mountains enters the 2019-20 ski season with a portfolio of 40 homes and residences in the Vail Valley after a recent deal with Vail Valley Getaway.

Vail Valley Getaway, a local property management specialist, is making a transition from a full-service management company to global reservations specialist offering lodging reservations through qualified lodging partners, which will now include Moving Mountains.

“We are delighted to bring our time-tested approach to property management and legendary hospitality to the Vail Valley,” said Robin Craigen, president and CEO of Moving Mountains, in a news release. “Our guests have told us for years that they wish we could take care of them in other world-class locations like Vail or Beaver “We are excited to partner with Vail Valley Getaway in a long-term relationship that will be mutually beneficial for both businesses. They are local experts in real estate and vacation reservations and together we will bring an experience unlike any other to these incredible mountain destinations.”

Through this partnership, Moving Mountains will oversee property management of luxury homes and residences while Vail Valley Getaway will continue to support as a booking agent. Vail Valley Getaway’s growing reservations platforms also include TripsIn.com and BelizeBookDirect.com offering vacation rentals across the U.S. and in Central America.

“We felt this was the right time to pass on our management business to someone who could take it to the next level while keeping the local feel,” Vail Valley Getaway owner Jay Gould said. “With all the national consolidation in our industry, it was very important to us to pass our business to a Colorado company. We know that Moving Mountains is that company.”

In addition to the acquisition of the property management business of Vail Valley Getaway, Moving Mountains has also engaged with owners of private residences at Timbers Bachelor Gulch — a fractional residence club in Bachelor Gulch featuring two and three bedroom condos. This is in addition to managing rentals of a number of other homes and condos in Vail that have come onboard since the Moving Mountains began its Vail Valley operations in early 2019.

Over the next 12 months, Moving Mountains expects to grow to more than 150 total property offerings in Colorado. The Moving Mountains Vail Valley management team is led by longtime local and hospitality professional, Julia Salerno, and will incorporate members of the Vail Valley Getaway property management team. New hires are being recruited to fill guest service, operations and shuttle driver positions.

For more information, go to http://www.movingmountains.com or http://www.vailvalleygetaway.com.