Vail Valley governments will not place RiverPark offer

This map shows the location of the proposed Edwards RiverPark site. The nearly 105 acre lot was recently listed for sale, but local governments won't put in an offer on the property.

Courtesy Photo

With a July 29 offer deadline looming, local governments won’t put in an offer on the Edwards RiverPark property. But that decision took some time.

Tori Franks of the Eagle County Housing Department said county officials looked at the marketing materials and talked to officials from the towns of Vail and Avon. Ultimately, the decision was made not to put in an offer.

The project was approved in October 2021 after nearly two years of public hearings. The project was recently listed for sale. No firm price was listed, but the guidance was $34.5 million in the offer package.

Four facts What: Edwards RiverPark. Size: Just less than 105 acres. What’s approved: 11,500 square feet of commercial and conference space and 440 residential units, of which 270 would be deed-restricted. Guidance for purchase offers: $34.5 million.

Vail Housing Director George Ruther said officials there spent a lot of time discussing the possibility of putting in an offer, but decided town funds could be better used elsewhere.

Vail officials in the past have said that buying deed restrictions that far west of town doesn’t always guarantee people will be willing to commute all the way into Vail.

Ruther noted that the town purchased roughly 25 deed restrictions at the 120-unit 6 West apartments in Edwards. Those restrictions give first preference to people who work in town. But, Ruther added, the restrictions stay in effect for other residents. At the very least, a renter must work in Eagle County for an annual average of 30 hours per week.

Ruther added he’s “not aware” of any other entity preparing an offer.

Franks noted that Eagle County has housing money available, thanks to making roughly $50 million on the 2021 sale of the Lake Creek Village apartments.

“We have the funds to engage in partnerships,” Franks said, adding that those potential partnerships could conceivably get units “out of the ground” sooner than the RiverPark project.