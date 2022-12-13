Vail Valley has a new luxury transportation service

Marko Vukotic recently launched Infinity Transportation.

Marko Vukotic/Courtesy photo

Business name: Infinity Transportation

Location: Vail

Date opened: October

Owner: Marko Vukotic

Contact information: Email infinityairporttranspo@gmail.com , or call 970-688-2459. I’m best reached by phone, so leave a voicemail.

What goods or services do you provide? Luxury transportation for local needs and private airport rides

What’s new or exciting at your place? We are planning on expanding our fleet of cars to better serve our clients, with competitive prices.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We provide excellent experience without making any excuses because of weather or road conditions.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Always being on time with a clean, safe vehicle ready for any changes of plans that may occur.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I’ve been in the hospitality industry my whole life, so I have a great understanding of what clients are looking for when It comes to the important parts of their lives and fulfilling those needs.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? One time I left my car at a hotel to help a client with luggage, and the valet took my car because it was still running. He reparked it at the hotel garage, so I came outside and started looking for it thinking it was stolen but it was actually in the parking area of the hotel!