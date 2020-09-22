Vail Valley high school golfers qualify for state

Eight is not enough, people.

Class 4A Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley and 3A Vail Christian and Vail Mountain qualified eight golfers on Tuesday for their respective state-championship tournaments.

At River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, VMS (241 strokes) finished second behind Aspen (236) and just one stroke ahead of Vail Christian (242) at the 3A Region 4 Tournament. With that, the Gore Rangers will be sending a team to Dos Rios in Gunnison on Oct. 6-7. That will be Tiki Jaffe, Stewie Bruce and Felix Gruner.

Although the Saints fell short of qualifying as a team, Ross Anderson and Connor Downey punched their tickets to state as individuals. Anderson finished second with a 75, and Downey (77) fourth.

Meanwhile, at Green Valley Ranch down on the Front Range, Eagle Valley’s Jake Crawford and Battle Mountain’s P.J. Kessenich and Blu Barnett earned their state invites. The Devils are hoping for one more as Jonathan Boyer finished with an 89. He is the second alternate for the 4A state tourney at the Country Club of Colorado Oct. 6-7.