Vail Valley laid-off workers should file for unemployment insurance

Special to the Daily

To file for unemployment Go to www.coloradoui.gov, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to begin your claim. The Colorado Workforce Edwards office is closed to the public but might be available by phone: 970-926-4440. The Leadville office is open: 719-486-2428.

If your employer is closed because of COVID-19 and you’re out of a job, you should file for unemployment, Workforce Colorado says.

That’s true even if you’re a seasonal worker, said Jessica Valand, Workforce Colorado’s Northwest Colorado regional director, which includes Eagle County.

You have nothing to lose by filing, Valand said.

“If you are currently displaced from your job, I would suggest that you file it. Earlier is probably better than later,” Valand said Monday morning in a phone call from her Steamboat Springs office.

To begin the process, go to http://www.coloradous.gov, Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment.

With many ski resorts closed and several restaurants and business shuttered, and workers off the payroll at least temporarily, Valand said she expects a big uptick in inquires from people filing for unemployment and looking for work.

Valand suggested asking your employer about eligibility, especially if you’re a seasonal worker. If you don’t get an answer or don’t like the answer you got, ask the unemployment offices, Valand said.

If you file for unemployment, your employer has 20 days to respond, Valand said.