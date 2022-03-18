‘Vail Valley Latino’ to elevate voices of Latino community

Bratzo Horruitiner, a 22-year local, is the host of “Vail Valley Latino.”

Courtesy photo

The producers of ”Vail Valley Live“ have launched a new Spanish promgram titled “Vail Valley Latino.” The new program is designed to connect the local Latino/Hispanic community with the purpose of entertaining, communicating, promoting events, programs, and businesses, and integrating the community.

The first show aired on March 8 with guests from various local organizations and agencies, garnering great enthusiasm and support from viewers, with over 1,300 views on Facebook alone.

“We want our Latino identity to be reflected in the media and thus serve as an example, so that we can learn, have fun, promote different opportunities, share information and celebrate our culture,” said Bratzo Horruitiner, host of the program.

Horruitiner has lived in Eagle County for more than 22 years. He is a husband and father of two boys and a girl. In addition, he has an extensive professional trajectory with over 20 years of experience in positive youth development, sports coaching, and youth-centered program design and management.

He serves as the executive director of My Future Pathways, a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy and support to first-generation youth and their families through community collaboration, individualized services, scholarships and more, with the goal of growing and supporting local Latino leaders that can continue to give back to our community.

Bratzo and the entire “Vail Valley Latino” team, comprised of behind-the-scenes producer Rachel Ledon, executive producers Lindy Phannenstiel, and Scott Sternberg, are fully committed to elevating the voice of the local Latino community.

Join us every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We will have great content for everyone through recorded and live interviews, videoconferences, and an open chat to participate directly and ask us questions. Find the show on YouTube as Vail Valley Live and subscribe. In addition, you can find “Vail Valley Live” on ROKU, APPLE TV, FireTV, Spotify, and live on Outside TV Channel 17 on Comcast.