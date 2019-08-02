Vail Valley law enforcement agencies host 36th annual National Night Out

Trooper J.M. Bruce and his mom Alyssa watch as Gabriel Perez tries his skills at the Colorado State Patrol's driving simulator during the National Night Out event at Gypsum's Lundgren Park on Aug. 7, 2018.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 6, 2019, local law enforcement agencies in Eagle County will join communities across the nation as they spend the evening outside together enhancing relationships and building partnerships in the community. The National Night Out event has been celebrating safety, community and neighborhood comradery for 36 years celebrating partnerships against crime.

You can support local law enforcement, first responders and partner agencies at a location near you. There will be displays of emergency equipment, demonstrations and activities for the whole family. Meet your neighbors, thank your local heroes and enjoy free, locally donated food, beverages and treats.

First responders and local law enforcement agencies will be on-site at the following locations in Eagle County:

EagleVail Pavillion and Park

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the EagleVail community is hosting a dinner with free food from the Whiskey Hill Grill, Swire Coca-Cola beverages and Sundae Ice Cream from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be root-beer floats, activities, music, a bounce house and K9 demonstrations from 5-6 p.m. There will also be a Build-a-Pet activity with Colorado ZooGo (while supplies last). Representatives from Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Ambulance, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Vail Mountain Rescue, the Eagle River Youth Coalition and Starting Hearts will be in attendance.

Brush Creek Pavillion in Eagle

The town of Eagle Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting and in attendance at Brush Creek Pavilion and park from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free food from Expert Burger, Pizza One, Moe’s Original BBQ deserts, Swire Coca-Cola drinks, Bonfire root beer and root-beer floats. Activities include a dunk tank, live music with First Chair and K9 demonstrations from 7 to 8 p.m. There will also be a Build-a-Pet activity with Colorado ZooGo (while supplies last). Representatives from Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Ambulance, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the Eagle River Youth Coalition, Vail Mountain Rescue, Colorado Division of Wildlife, Vail Health, AT&T FirstNet and more will be in attendance. A Classic Air Medical helicopter will also be landing at 6 p.m.

Vail Fire Station 3

The Vail Police Department will host a free barbecue at Vail Fire Station 3 in the Chamonix neighborhood from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be free food and activities with the Town of Vail and first responder agencies. They will have emergency vehicles and equipment on display, the Law Enforcement Immigrant Alliance representatives will be available to answer questions related to law enforcement, and Vail residents are encouraged to bring their bicycles, or a photo of their bicycle’s serial number, to register them with the Vail Police Department.

Town of Avon

The Town of Avon Police Department and neighborhood communities are planning from 6-8 p.m. at the following locations:

The Aspens Community Park

O’Neal Spur Park in Wildridge

Eaglebend Apartments

Avon Elementary Soccer Field

For more information about this event please contact Community Affairs Officer Amber Barrett (970) 328-8512 at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Sargent Tyler Churches (970) 748-4040 at Avon Police or Officer Greg Schwartz at Vail Police (970) 479-2200.