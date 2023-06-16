Vail Valley law enforcement fleets are getting greener, but agencies haven’t fully embraced full-electric yet

Police agencies in Eagle County are making a change to gas-electric hybrid patrol cars — Ford Interceptor SUVs.

By the numbers 24: Combined miles per gallon of a hybrid Ford Police Interceptor with a 3.3-liter gasoline engine

Police cars live a hard life. They have to be rugged vehicles. Technology is now making those more-efficient vehicles just as suitable for use on the beat.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office over the past few years has replaced roughly half its fleet of patrol cars with purpose-built hybrid Ford Interceptor SUVs. Those vehicles — which combine gasoline and electric power — are based on the Ford Explorer, but with upgraded suspension, brakes and other systems, as well as enhanced electric power for technology, lights and other features.

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said the switch began five or six years ago. When a patrol vehicle aged out on the replacement schedule, a hybrid was brought in.

At this point, 20 of the 41 patrol cars used by the Sheriff’s Office are now hybrids. Another “six to eight” hybrids are on order, van Beek said, but Ford is facing delays in delivering those vehicles.

Vail Police Chief Ryan Kenney wrote in a text message that his department has “several” hybrids currently in use as unmarked cars. But an order for “several” Interceptors has been delayed, with delivery expected this summer.

The Avon Police Department is on a more aggressive schedule.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said the Avon Town Council has “made a huge commitment to going completely hybrid.” Daly’s department now has “five or six” hybrid patrol cars — also Ford Interceptors. Another eight vehicles are expected to be delivered.

In addition, Avon has a couple of Ford -150 Lightning full-electric pickup trucks coming. One of those will be dedicated to code enforcement duties, to evaluate how the electric vehicle stands up to both police use and harsh winters.

Another electric vehicle, this one a Volkswagen ID.4 SUV, is also on order and will be used to ferry police cadets from Avon to law enforcement academies in either Breckenridge or Glenwood Springs.

With a few years of experience, van Beek said his office has had good success with its patrol cars.

“We’ve had really good luck with them,” in terms of reliability and service, van Beek said. Since 2020, the patrol cars have saved an estimated 10,000 gallons of gasoline. Using a five-year replacement cycle, there’s little difference in the purchase, operation and resale costs of an Interceptor versus a gas-only patrol car, he said, with the hybrids coming out slightly ahead when the numbers are crunched.

And, van Beek added, while the Interceptors’ performance isn’t quite on par with old-school, V-8-powered patrol vehicles, it’s certainly adequate. Police frankly don’t need big-power patrol cars, even in the rare case of a high-speed pursuit, he said.

While hybrids are seen in some quarters as fading away in favor of full-electric vehicles, battery-only patrol cars aren’t something van Beek is ready to embrace just yet. Daly agreed, noting that it’s fairly common for a patrol vehicle to sit by the side of the road for several hours at a time, particularly if there’s a bad accident on Interstate 70.

A full-electric vehicle is “not always the most practical,” van Beek said. Patrol cars, as well as vehicles for transporting victims or inmates, have to be available at a moment’s notice. But as technology moves forward and battery range increases, full-electric vehicles might make more sense for police use.

At this point, the only real problem with the Interceptors is their size. Daly is about 6 feet, 4 inches and van Beek is close to 6 feet, 6 inches, and neither of them can really get comfortable in the Interceptors. That’s why both have full-sized hybrid Ford pickups as their work vehicles.

Just about everyone else does just fine in the hybrids.