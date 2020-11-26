Vail Valley lawyers consolidate practices with Caplan & Earnest, LLC

Andy Littman



Rohn Robbins



After 40 successful years at Stevens, Littman, Biddison, Tharp & Weinberg, LLC, joined by Rohn Robbins in 2012, Andy Littman and Rohn Robbins have joined forces with Caplan & Earnest, LLC, a 50-plus-year-old Colorado-based law firm. Caplan & Earnest is now based in both Vail and Boulder, and the practice has expanded to include family law/divorce; wills, trusts, estate planning, and probate/probate disputes; real estate; business formation, representation, and litigation; immigration; employment law; criminal law; education law; and healthcare issues.

When asked why the move after four decades, Littman stated, “For the first time in 30-plus years I do not have responsibility for managing law office administration, freeing up my time to work 100% on client matters.” He added, the 35 lawyers at Caplan & Earnest deliver top-shelf, strategic legal services in a broad range of areas in a cost-efficient manner.

“By consolidating our overhead, we’re able to find the right lawyer to fit the client’s specific needs at the right price,” Littman said. “Legal services should not be exempt from the value-based, cost efficient model applied to other successful businesses. We can now serve the Vail Valley with the sophistication of a national firm, while remaining locally based and priced.”

Robbins’ practice will continue to emphasize family law and domestic matters; real estate and business representation; as well as estate planning and general civil and criminal litigation matters.

Robbins stated, “Broadening the scope and sophistication of services we can now offer in our new association is both personally exciting and a ‘win’ for our clients. The talent pool among the attorneys and support professionals at Caplan & Earnest is both deep and broad. Andy and I look forward to continuing our long association and commitment to the Vail Valley to affording exemplary legal services to address a wide range of legal needs.”