Two men with Vail Valley ties land on magazine list of state’s top salespeople

Kyle Moore

Special to the Daily

Kyle Moore and Shea Phelan, who both grew up in the Vail Valley, recently landed on ColoradoBiz Magazine’s annual list of the state’s “Most Powerful Salespeople.”

Moore, 30, is the sales manager for LIVE Consulting, a Denver-based IT services provider.

According to the magazine, Moore generated $720,000 in annualized revenue in 2018. Among his sales techniques is sending drones to prospective customers, but keeping the units’ remotes until they meet in person.

Moore also told the magazine that people in sales need to listen more than they talk.

Phelan, also 30, is the CEO of IT Depot Online, where he increased company revenues by 59% in his first 18 months on the job.

While Phelan is the company’s CEO, he still does a lot of selling. Phelan told the magazine that’s fine with him, because “I love people. I love meeting them, getting to know them, understanding what they’re doing and where they’re trying to go.”

Profiles of Phelan and Moore, along with the state’s other top salespeople, can be found in the May/June edition of ColoradoBiz magazine, or at coloradobiz.com.