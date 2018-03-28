Vail Valley man allegedly committed arson, three days after his release from jail

EAGLE — A Vail Valley man had been out of jail three days when he allegedly set two fires in a Beaver Creek building.

Spencer Sterling is now back in the Eagle County jail.

Sterling is accused of causing about $30,000 in damages when he allegedly set fires in the offices of the Post Montane and Blue Moose Pizza in Beaver Creek. No one was injured.

Sterling is being held on $30,000 bond.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe Kirwan called Sterling a danger to the community, arguing against Sterling's bond being reduced in a hearing this week.

What police say happened

Sterling was released from the Eagle County jail on Dec. 5, 2017.

On Dec. 9, 2017, he was spotted on several security cameras around Beaver Creek, the same day the fires were set.

Between 2 and 3:35 a.m. Dec. 9, Sterling was seen on security video wandering down a hallway and spraying something on door handles. Eagle County Sheriff's detectives discovered that an oily substance had been sprayed on door handles. It also appeared that holes had been knocked in the drywall to gain access to the office, according to the arrest affidavit.

At 3:35 a.m., a security camera was covered after being sprayed with something, according to the arrest affidavit. Six minutes later, the fire alarm went off.

Sterling told detectives that he had been staying at a Ramada in north Denver and had paid cash for the room.

Detectives built their case for a few more days and arrested Sterling.

He's back in court May 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.