Vail Valley man allegedly violated restraining order by calling woman 250 times

EAGLE — A Dotsero man was ordered not to contact a local woman, but then he allegedly telephoned her more than 250 times, including 99 times over two days.

Oscar Omar Ruiz, 21, was arrested Sunday when deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over because his truck’s window tinting was too dark. At first Ruiz gave deputies a false name and said he had no identification. Soon, though, deputies ran his fingerprints and ID, and learned he had a felony arrest warrant and took him to the Eagle County jail.

“She had a restraining order to keep him from contacting her. But then he called her 151 times, 99 times in a two-day period,” Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum said. “He has shown that he does not want to do the things this court has ordered him to do.”

Ruiz is free on $25,000 bond. He’s charged with harassment, burglary and criminal mischief. He’s back in court June 25.

“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their engagement and tips that assisted local law enforcement in the arrest,” it said in a press release.