Vail Valley native launches team within the local branch of Keller Williams Mountain Properties

Brooke Gagnon

Courtesy photo

Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. For more information, email Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com

Business name: Bloom Group Vail — Powered by Keller Williams Mountain Properties

Location: Serving Eagle County

Date opened: October 2015

Owner: Brooke Gagnon

Contact information: Email brookevailkw@gmail.com , call 970-688-0915 or go to SearchVailHomes.com/

What goods or services do you provide? Real Estate is our core business, but I can help in anything from luxury sales to investment properties, short sales, foreclosures, local homeownership and more. We are focused on ensuring we can help people find the best home, whether that is a first home, vacation or investment property or selling a property. If it has to do with real estate, we can help. As a lifelong valley local, I am passionate about helping locals in our community achieve home ownership.

There are some amazing special programs available only in Eagle County to help make homeownership a reality. I also enjoy sharing my favorite places with our seasonal owners and guests — promoting local businesses so they can experience what makes Vail the best year-round destination.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Just keeping up with the times! What a whirlwind these past few years have been. Every day is a school day and there are so many exciting opportunities through Eagle County like Good Deeds and Mi Casa that are making homeownership a reality for locals. No two transactions are alike, and we have trusted local partners to help with all aspects of the transaction.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Personal relationships. I genuinely care about my clients and our community. Honesty and integrity are not negotiable. It is a team effort in this industry, so we make sure our team has seamless communication with all parties involved. We help set expectations with clients and navigate stressors with positive solutions

Support Local Journalism Donate



What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I am grateful that my job allows me to share all the wonderful components of our local community. Homeownership is an emotional and financial journey — I take pride in the level of service I offer all my clients, going above and beyond to manage expectations with the entire team. Our job doesn’t end at the closing table.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I am a Vail native, am a member of the Battle Mountain High School class of 1998 and have seen lots of changes in our valley. After high school, I went to Franklin University in Switzerland and earned my degree in international relations and enjoyed lots of exciting travel experiences with my classmates. I came home to Vail post-college and worked at Gorsuch, where I met my husband. I left for two and a half years to serve as a Peace Corps volunteer in Asuncion, Paraguay. After my service as an education/youth volunteer, I came home to Vail to raise my family in our special valley. I love our community and its people. Being a full-time real estate professional allows me to serve in an impactful way.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened?

The cat story. While showing a property, the listing agent instructed us “not to let the cat out.” When it was our turn to show the property, I saw a cat walking through the yard. Immediately I thought, oh no, someone let the cat out. Although I am allergic to cats, I went out to the yard, scooped up the cat and brought it inside. The cat started meowing strangely, so I took a photo and sent it to the listing broker. She replied: “that is not their cat!” Oops! I ran all over the house to “re-rescue” the cat and put it back outside.



