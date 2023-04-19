Vail Valley native opens Bhava Beauty in Avon

Madalyn Hethcote, above, recently opened Bhava Beauty in Avon. The facility offers massages, facials acupuncture and more.

• Business name: Bhava Beauty and Wellness

• Location: 47 East Beaver Creek Blvd C19, Avon

• Date opened: April 5

• Owner: Madalyn Hethcote

• Contact information: Call 970-368-2404 or email info@bhavabeautyandwellness.com .

What goods or services do you provide?

We offer several different kinds of facials and massages, IV hydration therapy, vitamin injections, acupuncture, energy healing, makeup applications and more. We also have a large range of clean skincare, makeup and body care for retail in our boutique.

What’s new or exciting at your place?

We wanted to curate an environment where people feel relaxed and at peace while focusing on their whole body holistic health. The word Bhava means a “state of peace” or bliss in several languages and we strive for every client to feel the true meaning of that. Not many places in the valley offer all the services we do in one place. People can come in to shop or hang out and also get services.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition?

Our style! I think Bhava has a very specific kind of style — our facility is new, modern, polished and welcoming. Our staff is knowledgeable, staying up to date on the latest techniques, practices and trends within their fields. I think it speaks to how we run our business and the efficacy of our treatments.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you?

We want all our clients to feel seen and heard. Whether they are just coming in to update their skincare routine or seeking holistic care for themselves, they’re here on a mission, and we’re here to help! Our clients should expect exceptional care from the therapists, doctors, and licensed professionals that we have on staff.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience

I’m a Vail Valley native and have been a licensed esthetician for almost seven years and a licensed massage therapist for three. I attended The Denver School of Botanical and Medical Esthetics in 2016 after graduating from high school. After working in the industry I decided to become a massage therapist as well and graduated from Higher Elevation Healing Arts School in Gypsum. I was really inspired to start this business after my dad passed away from cancer in 2014 and I was diagnosed with cancer myself. I went on a quest to find products and treatments that were not only safe for one’s health but also bettered it!

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened?

My business is located right next to Subway and was previously vacant before we remodeled. There was no moving air in the space — I mean no heat, no central air — so the whole place smelled like bread and olives.

We thought it would improve after occupying the space, and it has, but we still get the occasional bread smell. While the smell of bread is nice it might not be the best scent while you’re getting a relaxing massage. Now we do “daily bread checks” and if it smells strongly of bread we definitely diffuse some essential oils.