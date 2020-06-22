Vail Valley native Sarah Parrish joins Slifer Smith & Frampton

Sarah Parrish



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the addition of accomplished broker and longtime local Sarah Parrish to the firm’s team. Parrish will join the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office, focusing on residential real estate for second homeowners, as well as local clients.

Parrish was with Keller Williams Realty for nearly five years before making the transition to Slifer Smith & Frampton. She worked as a licensed Realtor and a real estate productivity coach, and was a top producer in the office in her first year as a broker. Much of her business comes from locals and relocation. She’s also certified as a resort and second-home property specialist. Before her time in real estate, she worked as an art and physical education teacher for local elementary and middle schools throughout the Vail Valley.

“Sarah is such a wonderful addition to our team at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office,” Slifer Smith & Frampton branch broker Steve Cardinale. “She’s personable, has an invaluable wealth of local knowledge, and she approaches every job with enthusiasm, creativity and honesty. We are absolutely thrilled to have her not only join Slifer Smith & Frampton, but our specific team.”

Parrish was born in Vail, grew up in Edwards and now lives in Eagle, enabling her to watch and experience firsthand the Vail Valley’s growth and evolution. Along with developing a successful business in the last few years, she’s also a Girl Scout troop leader and a Buddy Werner League ski coach. She and her husband Doug, who is an electrician, have two children.

“I wanted to make the move to Slifer Smith & Frampton for different opportunities, as well as to work with a dynamic, exciting and professional staff,” Parrish said. “I’m excited to continue my momentum in this field from the last few years and look forward to working with existing and new clients.”

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.