Vail Valley nonprofit groups benefit from law firm’s second ‘Powder Challenge’

VAIL — Telluride Ski Resort and Silverton Mountain hosted the second annual Powder Challenge — a fundraising/think tank for The Cycle Effect and SOS Outreach and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Diversity Scholarship Fund. Support from this event will enable these Eagle County-based nonprofits to pursue their missions: to create grit, perseverance and opportunity for local under-served youth.

Guest speakers Michael Johnston, Josiah Middaugh and Luis Benitez led two evening think tanks on how education and athletics can help under-served youth thrive and succeed in education, careers and beyond.

"Organizers and participants hit the ball out of the park by fulfilling our three primary goals: first, to raise money for these kids; second, to foster provocative and groundbreaking discussion on how to use education and athletics as tools to achieve upward mobility; and third, to celebrate and reward successful leaders, staff and kids from these organizations," said event founder, attorney Andy Littman.

'Achieve greatness'

The three speakers led conversations about athletics, education, finding your path in life and the role that positive adult mentors can play. The second annual Powder Challenge brought together a group of dedicated supporters to celebrate and sustain the work of SOS Outreach, The Cycle Effect, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

"These organizations transform a diverse group of under-served youth to achieve greatness in their chosen field through hard work, overcoming obstacles and grit," Littman said. "By sharing the magic of the San Juans with donors and SOS/Cycle Effect kids, commingling the two with provocative, cutting edge education and athletic leaders we hope to grow the Powder Challenge into an annual must-attend think tank for Eagle County change leaders."