Vail Valley nonprofit sends kids’ clothes to those who lost everything in LA wildfires

Kylen Churchill, left, and Griz Faeder, were among the kids from local families who helped load boxes with about 300 pounds of kids' clothing and toys from the Youth Closet and Toy Chest in EagleVail to help victims of the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Courtesy photo

This story has been corrected. The Youth Closet is no longer associated with United Way of Eagle River Valley.

The Youth Closet and Toy Chest found itself relatively flush with clothing and toys for children after the Christmas holidays, just as families in Southern California found themselves in need due to the wildfires in that area. So the nonprofit found a way to help.

A couple of weeks ago, a few families from Vail Mountain School and a couple of others helped pack up eight big boxes — about 300 pounds worth in all — and shipped the material to a nonprofit in the Los Angeles area.

The clothing and toys, mostly for kids ages 3 through 18, is intended for families who have lost everything in the wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes in the area.

Youth Closet board member Mark Churchill said another effort is being put together in the next couple of weeks.

The next shipment will be even bigger, Churchill said. In addition to clothes and toys, the local nonprofit plans to send a lot of infant and baby supplies to families in the area.

While stuff is good, folks in the nonprofit world generally agree that donation and participation are the best ways to help.

You can learn more at the Youth Closet’s Facebook page .