Vail Valley nonprofit Starting Hearts a finalist in national grant competition

AVON — Local nonprofit group Starting Hearts has been selected as a top-five finalist in the Alpha Phi Foundation's $100,000 Heart to Heart Grant competition. The grant supports research and programs supporting women's heart health.

Besides Starting Hearts, the other finalists are:

• Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation.

• Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Iowa Health Care.

• Division of Cardiology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

• Yale School of Medicine.

A phone interview will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 11, among participants from Starting Hearts and key leaders of the Alpha Phi Foundation. A final decision and announcement of the grant winner will be made later in February.

Alpha Phi sorority's website states, "The sisterhood of Alpha Phi stretches from coast to coast through 170 collegiate campuses and more than 200,000 members. Sisters share a commitment to excellence and a strong desire to support one another and their communities."

"We are so honored to be chosen among such an illustrious group of applicants to compete for the top prize. Winning this competition would provide a wonderful opportunity for us to expand our leadership and lifesaving programs to many more communities," said Lynn Blake, founder and chairman of Starting Hearts and a sudden cardiac arrest survivor.

For more information, go to http://www.startinghearts.org.