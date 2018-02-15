Vail Valley nonprofit The Cycle Effect receives grant from state foundation

EAGLE — The Colorado Health Foundation recently awarded The Cycle Effect a first-time grant to provide mountain biking experiences for under-served young women in middle and high school in Eagle and Summit counties.

The grant awarded is for $100,000 over the next two years with the goal of empowering 175 girls by 2019. The connection between sports and education is reinforced through the mission of The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women (ages 11-18) through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and build stronger communities. The program is offered year 'round, providing each girl over 80 days of mountain bike training, nutritional education, mentorship, community service, goal-setting and college readiness.

The Colorado Health Foundation is bringing health in reach for all Coloradans by engaging with communities across the state through investing, policy and advocacy, learning and capacity building.

"This partnership with the Foundation not only underscores the importance of The Cycle Effect's mission, but also it enables us to reach out to and serve more young women and their families in our community. We are so grateful for the Foundation's confidence in The Cycle Effect," Cycle Effect Board Chair Holly Strablizky said.

With the help of funders including the Foundation, The Cycle Effect hopes to engage with over 125 athletes in 2018. The program provides participants a mountain bike and all of the necessary safety equipment, as well as year 'round coaches and mentors. Of the young women who have been involved in the program for three years or more, 100 percent of the participants have gone to college, and 75 percent are the first in their families to attend.

"We are honored to receive funding from the Foundation, whose goals and vision align so closely with ours. Together through this partnership we will make a difference in the lives of young women and their families in our communities, while providing an outlet for them to pursue their dreams," Cycle Effect Development Director Vicki Flynn said.

For more information on The Cycle Effect, go to http://www.thecycleeffect.org.