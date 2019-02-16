Vail Valley office is the latest for Steamboat property management firm

VAIL — Moving Mountains, a luxury home management and vacation rental firm, has expanded into the Vail Valley. After growing its portfolio of 85 luxury homes and residences in Steamboat Springs for over 20 years, the company is expanding to new markets beginning in the Vail Valley.

Through this expansion, Moving Mountains will be able to increase options for guests to experience its hospitality services in new areas and reach new clients.

Since 1998, Moving Mountains has been a pioneer offering the European tradition of catered ski chalets to the U.S. The company's chefs and hosts are dedicated to taking care of guests and providing them with an exceptional vacation experience.

Services include arranging transportation, pre-booking lift tickets, ski school, equipment rentals, stocking homes with groceries, pre-arranging activities and recommending restaurants and nightlife. Private vehicle service ensures convenience from arrival to departure.

"We are delighted to bring our meticulous approach to property management and legendary hospitality to the Vail Valley. Our guests have told us for years that they wish we could take care of them in Vail or Beaver Creek, so finally we are ready to answer that call," Robin Craigen, president and CEO of Moving Mountains, said.