Vail Valley Partnership announces its 2023 Chairman’s, Member of the Year awards

Brooke Skjonsby, Executive Director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, is the Vail Valley Partnership's latest Member of the Year.

Courtesy photo

Vail Valley Partnership has announced its 2023 Chairman’s Award and Member of the Year as part of the 20th Annual Success Awards. Congratulations are due to both Dwight Henninger and Brooke Skjonsby.

Chairman’s Award

After 21 years of service, Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger announced his retirement from the Vail Police Department effective March 17.

Dwight Henninger recently retired as Vail’s police chief. Henninger is the latest person honored with the Vail Valley Partnership’s Chairman’s Award.

Courtesy photo

During his tenure at the department, Henninger received many awards and aimed to bring stability to the agency. His efforts to build trust between policing agencies and the communities they serve included programs such as local policing agencies’ work to create a law enforcement-immigrant alliance over the past decade and working closely with the hospitality industry.

Henninger completed a term as the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in October 2022. In this role, he represented Vail and Colorado worldwide and domestically, helping advance the policing profession in the 170 countries that are members of the association.

Brooke Skjonsby

Member of the Year Brooke Skjonsby, the executive director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, is a model member of the Partnership. Always quick to offer help, program feedback and her insights, Skjonsby is actively engaged in the Eagle County Gives effort and the Partnership’s Nonprofit Network, and is a “leader among leaders.”

Skjonsby has a long history of engagement with the Partnership throughout her career and time in the valley. She is a strong advocate for community and a wonderful representation of a professional steward of our community and the chamber.

20th Annual Success Awards

These individuals will be honored at the 20th Annual Success Awards & Community Celebration, set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Winners will be announced for 11 additional award categories including business of the year, nonprofit of the year, and community impact awards.

Tickets include food from Riverwalk Theater (brisket sandwiches, tacos, and veggie quesadillas), complimentary beer or wine tickets and snacks for the show. Get tickets today at https://www.vailvalleypartnership.com/event/20th-annual-success-awards/ .

The 20th Annual Success Awards recognizes businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth. Chairman’s Award and Member of the Year are selected by Partnership staff and board. The rest of the awards are voted on and selected by the previous year’s award winners.