Vail Valley Partnership CEO named to Western Association of Chamber Executives board

EDWARDS — Chris Romer, the president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, has been elected to a three-year term on the Board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

The association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals has approximately 825 members in 19 Western states and Canada. The association is designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives and is the largest state or regional chamber of commerce executives association in the United States.