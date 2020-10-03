Vail Valley Partnership earns chamber award



Vail Valley Partnership CEO and President Chris Romer speaks on behalf of the business community at a COVID-19 forum in May. The Vail Valley Partnership is the regional chamber of commerce serving Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Partnership has been named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

ACCE is an Alexandria, Virginia-based membership association that represents over 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce around the world.

Chamber of the Year, sponsored by MemberClicks, is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by ACCE and is the only globally-recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, business development and quality of life.

Vail Valley Partnership accepted the award Sept. 30 during ACCE’s Future of Chambers Summit.

“I am humbled and proud to accept the Chamber of the Year recognition from ACCE, and I am thankful for the continued support and engagement from the Eagle County business community and our stakeholders. We are committed to helping our community to not only survive but to thrive now and into the future,” said Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership president and CEO. “It is quite the honor to be recognized as ‘best of the best’ with over 4,000 chamber of commerce organizations in the United States and 13,000 worldwide. This recognition says as much about our members and our community as it does our team, and we are thankful.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas, including net revenue, net assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention.

Qualifying for Chamber of the Year is a rigorous process. Chambers compete based on meeting key performance criteria on the ACCE annual operations survey. Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an in-person interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals. This year’s competition drew entries from chambers throughout the U.S and Canada.

“On behalf of the Vail Valley Partnership board of governors, we want to share this achievement with the community we serve,” said Mark Herron, Vail Valley Partnership board chair. “We are committed to improving and adding value to the Vail Valley by being a catalyst for business growth, a champion for economic recovery efforts and a convener of leaders to get things done. Being named Chamber of the Year is a tremendous recognition, highlighting us not only as a destination for recreation and tourism, but as a leader in commerce.”

For more information, visit http://www.vailvalleypartnership.com