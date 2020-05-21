Vail Valley Partnership hands out 2020 Success Awards
Eleven awards handed out honoring businesses, organizations and individuals during virtual ceremony
The 17th Annual Success Awards recognizes businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth.
Success Awards categories include: Business or Organization of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Small Nonprofit of the Year, Best Place to Work, Community Impact Award: Individual, Community Impact Award: Organization, Young Professional of the Year, Actively Green Business of the Year and Healthy Business of the Year.
Additionally, a Member of the Year and Chairman’s Award is selected by VVP staff and board.
“During challenging economic times, it is especially important to recognize the organizations and individuals who are working hard at making Eagle County a great community. From businesses to nonprofits to individuals, those recognized by their peers in the Annual Success Awards are the best-of-the-best in Eagle County and are well deserving of the recognition,” said Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer in a press release.
Following are winners for the 2020 Success Awards:
- Actively Green Business of the Year: The Community Market
- Best Place to Work: Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
- Chairman’s Award: Jim Wear of Wear Travers Perkins, LLC
- Community Impact Award-Individual: Chris Lindley of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health
- Community Impact Award-Organization: The Community Market
- Healthy Business of the Year: Eagle County Government
- New Business of the Year: Eagle Climbing + Fitness
- Small Business of the Year: MountainFit
- Small Nonprofit of the Year: Vail Mountain Rescue Group
- Organization of the Year: Mountain Recreation
- Young Professional of the Year: Erik Garcia of RA Nelson
The 17th Annual Success Awards event was postponed, but only for one week. The annual business awards event ran by Vail Valley Partnership normally hosts 200 community guests with finalists and other VVP members. This year, the event was hosted on Facebook Live and through Eagle County Government Television channel 18.
After the announcement of each winner, the chat room on Facebook was full of compliments, praise and gratitude. It truly was a time of community celebration.
To watch the full event or learn more about Vail Valley Partnership’s Success Awards, please visit VailValleyPartnership.com/events.
