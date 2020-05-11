Vail Valley Partnership joins America’s Recovery Fund project with other groups

The Vail Valley Partnership announced it has joined America’s Recovery Fund Coalition, an alliance of more than 100 trade associations and business organizations advocating for grant-based federal assistance programs. The coalition’s members span 30 business sectors and employ 45% of the nation’s workforce, more than 58 million workers.

“Our business community has been vocal in expressing the need for additional help outside the current available federal programs,” said Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership.“We are committed to leading the way and making sure our community emerges stronger than ever. America’s Recovery Fund is just one way to ensure we support our businesses through this time.”

A letter sent by the coalition to President Donald Trump, congressional leaders, and the Secretary of the Treasury reads, in part:

“Existing programs like the Paycheck Protection Program were a well-intentioned effort to help defray the impact of the COVID-19 economic crisis, but we must build upon the current options and address the overwhelming need for additional capital support to businesses. A broad-based, efficient recovery fund that does not pick winners and losers is the best path forward. Without such a fund, our retailers, theatres, restaurants, and many other industries will be decimated – and our communities will be poorer both economically and culturally as a result.

“America’s Recovery Fund Coalition believes Congress must urgently create a federal direct assistance fund to provide rapid liquidity to businesses impaired by the COVID-19 national emergency. We believe the fund should be designed to help businesses maintain ongoing capital obligations during the prolonged crisis and the next months of economic healing, enabling employees to continue receiving pay, maintain benefits, and helping employers rehire former employees while workplaces get back on their feet and safely reopen to the public.”

To learn more about America’s Recovery Fund Coalition visit http://www.AmericasRecoveryFund.org.