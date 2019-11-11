Vail Valley Partnership launches Vail Valley Works, offering new local workforce development programs

What will the Vail Valley’s workforce of the future look like? Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, has launched Vail Valley Works to develop, train and support a network of aware and knowledgeable business leaders.

A recent Gallup poll showed that employees who are engaged and thriving are “59% less likely to look for a job with a different organization in the next 12 months.” This and many other reasons is why VVP decided to roll out a comprehensive pathway for employee engagement, education and, ultimately, retention.

“We continue to hear from you — our members in the business community — that professional development, leadership, and workforce training is of paramount importance,” said Chris Romer, VVP’s president and CEO. “Vail Valley Works combines a variety of professional development tracks, opportunities, and partners to bring this essential skills training to our businesses.”

In 2020, Vail Valley Partnership will offer three signature courses— Community Leadership Academy, Community Issues Bootcamp and NEXT Emerging Leaders — with the intended goal of deeper community engagement, a better understanding of the issues facing Eagle County and personal leadership development.

The courses will include:

Community Leadership Academy (Jan-July) : An experience for individuals looking to enhance their leadership capabilities and connect with likeminded professionals in Eagle County.

: An experience for individuals looking to enhance their leadership capabilities and connect with likeminded professionals in Eagle County. NEXT Emerging Leaders (Jan-June): An opportunity to meet with six dynamic community leaders, learn from their success and growth in this valley and grow your professional network.

Community Issues Bootcamp (May-Oct): An opportunity to learn about specific issues affecting our community including housing, health care, behavioral health, transportation, childcare, water, community sustainability and community resiliency. Each topic will be led by local and regional experts.

VVP is also working on developing more resources through specialty courses (which will include specific trainings for civic leaders, tourism professionals, customer service, small business startups and more) and affiliate courses to leverage the work already being done by its partners and be able to offer more specific and advanced courses.

VVP members receive special savings on these programs, including nonprofit rates. Businesses that join VVP for 2020 receive access to programs and benefits at no extra charge in November and December 2019.

To learn more and register for courses, visit VailValleyWorks.com, or contact Community Development Director Erik Williams at erik@vailvalleypartnership.com.