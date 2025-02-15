Vail Valley Partnership member receives award at Las Vegas conference

Vail Valley Partnership’s Maren Cerimele is honored at the 2025 Western Association of Chamber Executives Conference in Las Vegas, Nev.

Courtesy photo

At the annual Western Association of Chamber Executives conference held in Las Vegas in early February, Vail Valley Partnership’s Maren Cerimele received the Gerald W. Hathaway Award. This honor is given yearly to one outstanding chamber staff member for advancing chamber goals, creating new systems for development, or both.

The conference includes more than 450 chambers and over 1,300 chamber professionals in 21 states and Canada, and Cerimele stood out among a multitude of worthy nominees.

“It is a true honor to receive this award,” Cerimele said. “It symbolizes the power of vision and collaboration, inspiring everyone in the chamber profession to strive for excellence and create meaningful change in our communities and beyond. I’m grateful to be part of the Vail Valley Partnership, an organization that actively listens to community needs and leads the way to provide impactful, innovative programming to our members and the broader community.”

Cerimele will celebrate a decade with the Vail Valley Partnership next month — ten years in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and innovation in fostering member and stakeholder relationships. She is also lauded as a caring, kind, collaborative teammate by her colleagues and VVP members. Cerimele was recently promoted to vice president of strategic initiatives after serving as director of membership since 2015.

Cerimele currently manages VVP projects for various grant-funded programs, including the Eagle County Workforce Ecosystem Mapping project. This innovative program is designed to spotlight key industry sectors and career opportunities in five identified high-need local career pathways; such pioneering programs are one of the many reasons Cerimele was chosen as the Hathaway Award recipient.

“Maren is the glue that holds our award-winning team together,” noted VVP president and CEO Chris Romer in support of Cerimele’s nomination. “She is a caring and compassionate leader dedicated to the success of not only our organization but our members and our community. I am thrilled that the Hathaway Award committee recognized that her professional growth and dedication to helping our organization strive is rivaled only by her commitment to Eagle County’s businesses.”