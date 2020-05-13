Vail Valley Partnership named finalist for national award

Vail Valley Partnership has been named a finalist for the 2020 Chamber of the Year award presented by Alexandria, Virginia-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The award, sponsored by MemberClicks, is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an association of more than 9,000 professionals from 1,500 chambers of commerce, including 93 of the top 100 U.S. metro areas.

The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.

“Congratulations to the Chamber of the Year finalists. These chambers are among the most impactful organizations within the industry,” said Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly in a news release. “These chambers are community champions, providing the catalytic leadership needed to help address their region’s greatest challenges.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chamber of the Year winners will be announced later this year.

“Our mission in leading collaboration has never been more important as it is today,” said Vail Valley Partnership President & CEO Chris Romer in a news release. “This recognition reinforces how special Eagle County is, and we are fortunate to play our part to ensure future economic vitality through our member programming. This is a shared accomplishment in being finalists at a national level and we are very thankful. We are honored to be a finalist amongst other chamber leaders throughout the United States. We are grateful to our community partners and members and are thankful for our volunteer leadership for providing strategic guidance and oversight.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention.

Chambers compete based on meeting key performance criteria on the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives annual operations survey. Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

This year’s competition drew numerous entries from chambers throughout the U.S. To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors.