Vail Valley Partnership names nominees for the Annual Success Awards
The nominees have been announced for the Vail Valley Partnership’s 2020 Success Awards. The awards recognize businesses and individuals for their hard work, collaboration and leadership in the previous year.
The 17th annual Success Awards celebration is set for Friday, May 8 at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail.
Best place to work
Altitude Control Technologies
Antlers at Vail
Colorado Mountain College
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
Epic Mountain Express
Foster Construction
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
lululemon
Mountain Recreation
Mountain Valley Horse Rescue
MTech Mechanical
R.A. Nelson LLC
Revolution Power Yoga
Ruggs Benedict
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
SOS Outreach
SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning
The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch
Town of Vail
Vail Board of Realtors
Vail Mountain School
Vail Sitters
Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops
Vail Valley Foundation
Village Bagel
Walking Mountains Science Center
Zip Adventures
Business or Organization of the Year
Altitude Control Technologies
AlwaysMountainTime
Bonfire Brewing
Bravo! Vail Music Festival
Eagle County Government
Eagle County Airport
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
Epic Mountain Express
Foster Construction
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Hope Center of Eagle River Valley
Inn at Riverwalk
InvitedHome
Mountain Recreation
Ptarmigan Sports
R.A. Nelson LLC
Revolution Power Yoga
Roundup River Ranch
Ruggs Benedict
Shaeffer Hyde Construction
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
SOS Outreach
The Bookworm of Edwards
The Sonnenalp Hotel
Vail Public Library
Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops
Walking Mountains Science Center
YouthPower365
Zip Adventures
New Business of the Year
All Points Lodge North
Altitude Control Technologies
Barre Forte Vail Valley
Colorado Workspace
Colvita Creative
Conscious Transformation – Vail Valley
Eagle Climbing + Fitness
Elevated Dental
Elevated Engravings
Fill & Refill
Hope Center of Eagle Valley
My Future Pathways
PeloDog
Sendy Sauce
The Jay Team
Two Arrows Coffee
Vela Apparel
Wild Heart
Small Business of the Year
Align Vail
All The Good Stuff
Alpine Arts Center
Altitude Control Technologies
Be Good to People
Capture the Action
Eagle Vet
Elevated Dental
Fill & Refill
Foster Construction
Goat Training
Hygge Life
J. Cotter Gallery
Kind Bikes & Skis
Laughing Buddha Acupuncture
MountainFit
Move Matter Architects
Noble Welding and Fabrication
Peace Love Aerial Yoga
Powder Day Creative
SYNC Performance
The Jay Team
Vail Sitters
Village Bagel
Weston Backcountry
Wild Heart
Yoga off Broadway
Zip Adventures
Small Nonprofit of the Year
4 Eagle Ranch
Access Unbound
Bright Future Foundation
Caregiver Connections
Chris Anthony Youth Initiative / Glide Project
Eagle River Watershed Council
Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market
Guardian Scholars
Mountain Valley Horse Rescue
My Future Pathways
ONE MOMENT
Red Ribbon Project
Small Champions
SOS Outreach
SpeakUp ReachOut
Starting Hearts
The Cycle Effect
Vail International Hockey
Vail Jazz
Vail Mountain Rescue Group
Vail Valley Charitable Fund
Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail Veterans Program
Actively Green Award
Beaver Creek Landing
Bonfire Brewing
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
Town of Minturn
Vail Marriott Mountain Resort
Vail Valley Jet Center
Healthy Workplace
Beck Building Company
Eagle County Government
Eagle River Water and Sanitation District
Eagle Valley Land Trust
Mountain Recreation
R.A. Nelson
Town of Eagle
Town of Gypsum
Town of Vail
Walking Mountains Science Center
Community Impact Award — Organization
4 Eagle Foundation
Bonfire Brewing
Bravo! Vail Music Festival
Climate Action Collaborative
Eagle River Watershed Council
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health
Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market
Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance
Glide Project – Avalanche / Back Country Awareness
Guardian Scholars
Hope Center of Eagle River Valley
Mountain Careers
Mountain Valley Horse Rescue
Mountain Youth
Neighborhood Navigators
R.A. Nelson LLC
Ruggs Benedict
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
SOS Outreach
Starting Hearts
The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch
UB.U
Vail Health Foundation
Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops
Vail Valley Charitable Fund
Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Walking Mountains Science Center
Wylaco
Community Impact Award — Individual
Alan Himelfarb
Aryn Schlichting
Brittany Kinney
Chris Anthony
Chris Lindley
Denise Jacobs
Dewayne Davis
Diana Scherr
Emily Sessler
James Van Beek
Jennifer Haskell
John Gitchell
Jordan Lyles (AKA Superman)
Kendra Cowles
Kim Schlaepfer
Kym Rock
Mandy Benedict
Mark Hoblitzell
Mikayla Curtis
Mike Rushmore
Nick Budor
Pavan Krueger
Robin Thompson
Ron Davis
Ryan Kelsey
Sarah Braucht
Seth Ehrlich
Shana Devins
Tessa Kirchner
Wendy Mallas
Will Cook
Young Professional of the Year
Allie Yazel
Andrew Pranger
Andrew Zaback
Armando Araiza
Ben Finn
Colter Barnett
Crystal ‘CJ’ Jay
Erik Garcia
Ernest Saeger
Gerry Lopez
Jason Balera
Jill Coyle
Joel Barndt
Josh Ruark
Justin Moses
Kate Isaacson
Kim Schlaepfer
Kira Koppel
Kristina Chesney
Lexi Mossman
Mark Hoblitzell
Marleen Bosch
Melinda Ferris
Melissa Wills
Rhea Silverkorn
Samantha Biszantz
Sara Moore
Tessa Allen