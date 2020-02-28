Vail Valley Partnership names nominees for the Annual Success Awards

The nominees have been announced for the Vail Valley Partnership’s 2020 Success Awards. The awards recognize businesses and individuals for their hard work, collaboration and leadership in the previous year.

The 17th annual Success Awards celebration is set for Friday, May 8 at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail.

Best place to work

Altitude Control Technologies

Antlers at Vail

Colorado Mountain College

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Epic Mountain Express

Foster Construction

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

lululemon

Mountain Recreation

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

MTech Mechanical

R.A. Nelson LLC

Revolution Power Yoga

Ruggs Benedict

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

SOS Outreach

SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Town of Vail

Vail Board of Realtors

Vail Mountain School

Vail Sitters

Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops

Vail Valley Foundation

Village Bagel

Walking Mountains Science Center

Zip Adventures

Business or Organization of the Year

Altitude Control Technologies

AlwaysMountainTime

Bonfire Brewing

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Eagle County Government

Eagle County Airport

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Epic Mountain Express

Foster Construction

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Hope Center of Eagle River Valley

Inn at Riverwalk

InvitedHome

Mountain Recreation

Ptarmigan Sports

R.A. Nelson LLC

Revolution Power Yoga

Roundup River Ranch

Ruggs Benedict

Shaeffer Hyde Construction

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

SOS Outreach

The Bookworm of Edwards

The Sonnenalp Hotel

Vail Public Library

Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops

Walking Mountains Science Center

YouthPower365

Zip Adventures

New Business of the Year

All Points Lodge North

Altitude Control Technologies

Barre Forte Vail Valley

Colorado Workspace

Colvita Creative

Conscious Transformation – Vail Valley

Eagle Climbing + Fitness

Elevated Dental

Elevated Engravings

Fill & Refill

Hope Center of Eagle Valley

My Future Pathways

PeloDog

Sendy Sauce

The Jay Team

Two Arrows Coffee

Vela Apparel

Wild Heart

Small Business of the Year

Align Vail

All The Good Stuff

Alpine Arts Center

Altitude Control Technologies

Be Good to People

Capture the Action

Eagle Vet

Elevated Dental

Fill & Refill

Foster Construction

Goat Training

Hygge Life

J. Cotter Gallery

Kind Bikes & Skis

Laughing Buddha Acupuncture

MountainFit

Move Matter Architects

Noble Welding and Fabrication

Peace Love Aerial Yoga

Powder Day Creative

SYNC Performance

The Jay Team

Vail Sitters

Village Bagel

Weston Backcountry

Wild Heart

Yoga off Broadway

Zip Adventures

Small Nonprofit of the Year

4 Eagle Ranch

Access Unbound

Bright Future Foundation

Caregiver Connections

Chris Anthony Youth Initiative / Glide Project

Eagle River Watershed Council

Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market

Guardian Scholars

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

My Future Pathways

ONE MOMENT

Red Ribbon Project

Small Champions

SOS Outreach

SpeakUp ReachOut

Starting Hearts

The Cycle Effect

Vail International Hockey

Vail Jazz

Vail Mountain Rescue Group

Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance

Vail Veterans Program

Actively Green Award

Beaver Creek Landing

Bonfire Brewing

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Town of Minturn

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

Vail Valley Jet Center

Healthy Workplace

Beck Building Company

Eagle County Government

Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

Eagle Valley Land Trust

Mountain Recreation

R.A. Nelson

Town of Eagle

Town of Gypsum

Town of Vail

Walking Mountains Science Center

Community Impact Award — Organization

4 Eagle Foundation

Bonfire Brewing

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Climate Action Collaborative

Eagle River Watershed Council

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health

Eagle Valley Community Foundation – The Community Market

Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance

Glide Project – Avalanche / Back Country Awareness

Guardian Scholars

Hope Center of Eagle River Valley

Mountain Careers

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

Mountain Youth

Neighborhood Navigators

R.A. Nelson LLC

Ruggs Benedict

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

SOS Outreach

Starting Hearts

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

UB.U

Vail Health Foundation

Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops

Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance

Walking Mountains Science Center

Wylaco

Community Impact Award — Individual

Alan Himelfarb

Aryn Schlichting

Brittany Kinney

Chris Anthony

Chris Lindley

Denise Jacobs

Dewayne Davis

Diana Scherr

Emily Sessler

James Van Beek

Jennifer Haskell

John Gitchell

Jordan Lyles (AKA Superman)

Kendra Cowles

Kim Schlaepfer

Kym Rock

Mandy Benedict

Mark Hoblitzell

Mikayla Curtis

Mike Rushmore

Nick Budor

Pavan Krueger

Robin Thompson

Ron Davis

Ryan Kelsey

Sarah Braucht

Seth Ehrlich

Shana Devins

Tessa Kirchner

Wendy Mallas

Will Cook

Young Professional of the Year

Allie Yazel

Andrew Pranger

Andrew Zaback

Armando Araiza

Ben Finn

Colter Barnett

Crystal ‘CJ’ Jay

Erik Garcia

Ernest Saeger

Gerry Lopez

Jason Balera

Jill Coyle

Joel Barndt

Josh Ruark

Justin Moses

Kate Isaacson

Kim Schlaepfer

Kira Koppel

Kristina Chesney

Lexi Mossman

Mark Hoblitzell

Marleen Bosch

Melinda Ferris

Melissa Wills

Rhea Silverkorn

Samantha Biszantz

Sara Moore

Tessa Allen