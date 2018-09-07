Vail Valley Partnership Nonprofit Learning Series welcomes health foundation

AVON — The Vail Valley Partnership Nonprofit Network, Eagle River Youth Coalition, US Bank and Our Community Foundation will hold a "Meet the Funder" session with the Colorado Health Foundation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. The session will be at Avon's US Bank, 15 Benchmark Road, in the third-floor conference room.

According to a news release, the Colorado Health Foundation believes that having health in reach for families and communities across the state should not be limited by lack of opportunity, poverty or racism. Because of this, the Foundation works to create fair opportunities for all Coloradans to be healthy by engaging with communities across the state through investing, policy advocacy, learning and capacity building.

Robin Thompson, executive director of philanthropy and community outreach for Vail Christian High School, will serve as moderator for foundation program officer Tanya Weinberg. Weinberg will describe how the foundation strives to have the greatest impact on the health and wellness.

The Nonprofit Learning Series is sponsored by the Vail Valley Partnership Nonprofit Network, Eagle River Youth Coalition, US Bank, and Our Community Foundation. There are only 20 seats for the presentation. To RSVP, call 970-477-4001.