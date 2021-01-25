Vail Valley Partnership opens nominations for 18th Success Awards

Nominations are open for the Vail Valley Partnership’s 2020 Success Awards. The awards are for accomplishments in the 2020 calendar year, and are not intended as lifetime achievements.

Any business can be nominated, however, only those with an active Vail Valley Partnership membership are eligible to win the awards.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

The 18th Annual Success Awards recognize businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year. The awards and acknowledge those businesses’ hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth.

Success Awards Categories Include: Business or Organization of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Small Nonprofit of the Year, Best Place to Work, Community Impact Award – Individual, Community Impact Award — Organization, Young Professional of the Year, and Actively Green Award.

Additionally, a Member of the Year and Chairman’s Award are selected by Vail Valley Partnership staff and board.

For more information, go to the Vail Valley Partnership’s website.